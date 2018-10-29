Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 19,414 Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Roth Capital set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of -0.27. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

