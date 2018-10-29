Alphabet (GOOG) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,071.47 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $980.64 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.91, for a total transaction of $11,139,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,600.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $96,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,646 shares of company stock valued at $104,260,256 over the last ninety days. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

