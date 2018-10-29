Alphabet (GOOG) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. Atlantic Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,405.00 price target (up from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,071.47 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $980.64 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $745.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 10,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.20, for a total transaction of $12,501,168.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,427. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.91, for a total value of $11,139,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,600.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,646 shares of company stock worth $104,260,256. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

