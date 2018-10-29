Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in DTE Energy by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,085,000 after acquiring an additional 142,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DTE Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,744,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DTE Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 301,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,205,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,598,000 after acquiring an additional 88,227 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $108,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,076.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $1,101,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,654.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $1,628,266 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $112.85 on Monday. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $94.25 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Bank of America lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

