Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys New Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 39.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,522,000 after purchasing an additional 227,613 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.9% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 312,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $18,478,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 21.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $72.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 67.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

