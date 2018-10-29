Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,012.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.