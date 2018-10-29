Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 15th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$42.14 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$35.76 and a 52 week high of C$42.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AP.UN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.22.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

