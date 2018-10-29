Alliance MMA (AMMA) and International Game Technology (IGT) Head to Head Survey

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Alliance MMA alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alliance MMA and International Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance MMA 0 0 0 0 N/A International Game Technology 0 2 7 0 2.78

International Game Technology has a consensus target price of $28.79, indicating a potential upside of 71.96%. Given International Game Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Alliance MMA.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance MMA and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance MMA -451.49% -265.79% -209.49% International Game Technology -13.37% 12.26% 2.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Alliance MMA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

International Game Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Alliance MMA does not pay a dividend. International Game Technology pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance MMA and International Game Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance MMA $4.21 million 1.00 -$11.97 million N/A N/A International Game Technology $4.94 billion 0.69 -$1.07 billion $1.52 11.01

Alliance MMA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Game Technology.

Summary

International Game Technology beats Alliance MMA on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance MMA Company Profile

Alliance MMA, Inc. focuses on mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional activities. It operates through three segments: Promotions, Ticket Services, and Athlete Management. The company offers MMA promotions, MMA ticketing platform, and fighter management services. It also provides live MMA event promotion, as well as athlete management services to professional MMA fighters. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. The company also provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games to government customers; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. In addition, it provides sports betting platform that offers betting on sports and motor sports events, as well as non-sporting events; interactive and social gaming, which enables game play through the Internet; gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming; and designs, develops, manufactures, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software. Further, the company processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. Additionally, it designs, manufactures, and distributes poker, table games, slot games, bingo, iLottery, virtual reality, mobile-to-retail products, player management systems, and market intelligence services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance MMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance MMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.