Alley Co LLC Boosts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 2.0% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $120,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $27,774,242.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,182,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Young sold 44,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $5,804,987.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,080 shares of company stock worth $48,514,337 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

NYSE BR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,720. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

