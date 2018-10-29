Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,037,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alkermes by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,092,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alkermes by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,056,000 after buying an additional 25,526 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Alkermes by 55,499.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 555,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after buying an additional 554,994 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $130,680. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.82.

Shares of ALKS opened at $41.38 on Monday. Alkermes Plc has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -111.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $248.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

