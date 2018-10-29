ALIS (ALIS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $972.00

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, ALIS has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. ALIS has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $972.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00148941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00244218 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.29 or 0.10031754 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012121 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,926,863 tokens. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

