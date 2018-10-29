Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.76.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $9.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.38. 34,579,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,015,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.41. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

