Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $136.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Alexandria have outperformed its industry in three months’ time. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Recently, the company announced that it has started development of 550,000 RSF North Tower at the Alexandria Center for Life Science – New York City. The move comes as part of the company’s effort to enhance its property base in the city. Notably, strong fundamentals of the life-science industry are helping the company’s Class A properties in upscale locations to enjoy high occupancy. Also, Alexandria’s effort to improve credit profile is encouraging. However, the company’s huge development pipeline exposes it to the risk of rising construction costs. Rate hike adds to its woes.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.26.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $134.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.27 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,822.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $1,166,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,731,103. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

