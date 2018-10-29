Alethea Capital Management LLC Invests $310,000 in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 182.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 259,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,750,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,615,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $68,507,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,356,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0754 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SJR shares. ValuEngine cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

