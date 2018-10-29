Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 15,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 8,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $150.93. 75,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,053. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $175.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

