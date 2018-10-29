Alethea Capital Management LLC Acquires 328,263 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX)

Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 300.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,263 shares during the quarter. Cidara Therapeutics accounts for about 2.9% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alethea Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 265.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 181,177 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,240,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 239.1% in the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,508,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 1,063,829 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $14.00 price objective on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.97. Cidara Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.47). As a group, analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.