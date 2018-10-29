Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Shares Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 408,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 150,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 72,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $9.70. 745,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,353,867. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

