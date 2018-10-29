Aixtron (AIXA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. equinet set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aixtron currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.43 ($16.78).

Shares of AIXA opened at €8.25 ($9.60) on Thursday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a 12-month high of €19.56 ($22.74).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

