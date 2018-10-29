Aixtron (AIXA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. equinet set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aixtron currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.43 ($16.78).

Shares of AIXA opened at €8.25 ($9.60) on Thursday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a 12-month high of €19.56 ($22.74).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

Analyst Recommendations for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

