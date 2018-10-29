Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $631,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 482.1% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 355,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 294,468 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 20,975 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 200,345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 83.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 174.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,832 shares of company stock worth $15,834,037. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

SBUX stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

