AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 142.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,515 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 25.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 104,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.65. 281,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,965. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $121.32. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.16.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.65 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

