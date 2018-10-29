Aegion (AEGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $335.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.80 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts expect Aegion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $728.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Aegion has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aegion from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

