Aegion (AEGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.
Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $335.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.80 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts expect Aegion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $728.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Aegion has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Aegion Company Profile
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.
