Aecon Group (ARE) Upgraded at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday. They currently have C$23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$19.50.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Aecon Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of ARE opened at C$18.17 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$14.27 and a 12 month high of C$20.06.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). Aecon Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of C$754.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$688.83 million.

In related news, Director John Michael Beck sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$345,422.22.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.