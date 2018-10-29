Aecon Group (ARE) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Desjardins

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. CIBC raised Aecon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. AltaCorp Capital raised Aecon Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.00.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of TSE ARE traded up C$0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.75. The company had a trading volume of 869,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,001. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$14.27 and a 12 month high of C$20.06.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). Aecon Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of C$754.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$688.83 million.

In related news, Director John Michael Beck sold 48,800 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$813,008.00.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.