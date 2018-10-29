Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,769 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.85 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.2 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

