Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Ronald L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 510,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 12,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $600,424.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,558 shares of company stock worth $3,764,240 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,617,000 after acquiring an additional 574,347 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,127,000 after purchasing an additional 272,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,592,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 294,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 90,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,973. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

