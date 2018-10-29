Adler Real Estate AG (ADL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.76 ($20.65).

ADL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. National Bank Financial set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, equinet set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd.

Adler Real Estate stock opened at €14.28 ($16.60) on Monday. Adler Real Estate has a 1-year low of €11.78 ($13.70) and a 1-year high of €14.51 ($16.87).

Until the end of 2017, the business model of ADLER Real Estate AG comprised two fields of activity ? Rental (investment properties) and Trading (inventory properties). Since ADLER ceased its trading activities the focus is solely on rental business. The business model has thus been simplified. From letting the portfolios, ADLER Real Estate AG aims to generate sufficient long-term gross rental income in order to cover all letting-related expenses and prospectively enable the company to pay a dividend to its shareholders.

