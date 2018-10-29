adbank Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One adbank token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. adbank has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $58,295.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00149603 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00244131 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $629.05 or 0.09973235 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,915,059 tokens. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.