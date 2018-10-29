Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADAP. BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.06. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,010,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $256,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 120,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

