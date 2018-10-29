Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,011 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 155.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI opened at $68.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

