Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $52.55 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,470 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,102,000 after buying an additional 7,853,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,761,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,993,000 after buying an additional 590,069 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,811,000 after buying an additional 478,982 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,258,000 after buying an additional 5,207,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,049,000 after buying an additional 506,826 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $136.97 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.54.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

