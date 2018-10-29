Accuray (ARAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Accuray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Accuray stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. Accuray has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accuray from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

In related news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $39,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,242 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $75,519.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,387,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,769.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,790 shares of company stock valued at $122,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

