Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a negative net margin of 795.94%. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acceleron Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $53.71 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

