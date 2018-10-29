Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKR. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 45.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $390,000.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $61,976.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Hartmann sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $62,807.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,606 shares of company stock valued at $273,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKR. Citigroup raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.52%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

