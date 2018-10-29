ABB (ABBN) Given a CHF 24 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a CHF 24 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 22.77 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 22.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 25.59.

Shares of VTX ABBN opened at CHF 23.09 on Thursday. ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

