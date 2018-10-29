ABB (ABB) Given Hold Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

ABB opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). ABB had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ABB by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ABB by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

