975 Shares in 3M Co (MMM) Purchased by Torch Wealth Management LLC

Torch Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in 3M by 2.5% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 60,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of 3M by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 466,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $184.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $181.98 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.