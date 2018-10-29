9,097 Shares in Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) Acquired by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,178. Avanos Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

