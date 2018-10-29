8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in 8X8 by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in 8X8 by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Darren J. Hakeman sold 8,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Potter sold 1,690 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $31,011.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT opened at $16.60 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

