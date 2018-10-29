888 Holdings Public (888) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

888 Holdings Public (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 306 ($4.00) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on 888. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

888 traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 185.30 ($2.42). The company had a trading volume of 84,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,800. 888 Holdings Public has a one year low of GBX 232.25 ($3.03) and a one year high of GBX 309.20 ($4.04).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

