80,612 Shares in LKQ Co. (LKQ) Acquired by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 80,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. LKQ accounts for about 2.5% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,526,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,509,000 after purchasing an additional 85,952 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,687,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LKQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,573,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,574. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Varun Laroyia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,334.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

LKQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,690,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,731. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. LKQ had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

