7,985 Shares in Chubb Ltd (CB) Purchased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Chubb by 274.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 301.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 40,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.5% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.02. 1,932,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,918. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares in the company, valued at $222,124,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,093 shares of company stock valued at $34,089,733. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

