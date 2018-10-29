7,435 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,275,000 after acquiring an additional 142,827 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,338.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,645,000 after purchasing an additional 853,013 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 824,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after purchasing an additional 111,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,165,000 after purchasing an additional 70,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $78,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $123.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.19 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

