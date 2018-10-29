7,080 Shares in Cardtronics PLC (CATM) Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATM. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 135.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Mark Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 25,200 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $755,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Cardtronics PLC has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $39.10.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.03 million. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardtronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

