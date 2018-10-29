70,100 Shares in Twitter Inc (TWTR) Purchased by QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 70,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Twitter accounts for approximately 1.2% of QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 23.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 914,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $24,185,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,634,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,950,753.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $36,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,145,001 shares of company stock valued at $126,323,836. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 27th. CIBC raised shares of Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research set a $46.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.