677,743 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 677,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,715,000. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,515,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,533,684. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

