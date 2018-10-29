$671.40 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc (ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to announce sales of $671.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $663.60 million. ITT reported sales of $645.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.02%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ITT by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITT traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. ITT has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

