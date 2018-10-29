6,018 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Acquired by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tanya M. Acker acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $196,014. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,368. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $297.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

