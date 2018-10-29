5,491 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 808,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 82,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,138,000 after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares during the period.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Brian Spaly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.17 per share, with a total value of $113,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,015.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.57.

DECK opened at $115.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $501.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

