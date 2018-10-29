5,398 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Purchased by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,899,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,203 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,377,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,557,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 825,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,768,000 after purchasing an additional 95,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 741,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners set a $146.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $104.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $187.47.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 23.93% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.