$533.58 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report sales of $533.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $537.50 million and the lowest is $530.00 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $532.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.85 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $9.97. 713,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $194,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,001.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply