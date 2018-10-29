$533.58 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report sales of $533.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $537.50 million and the lowest is $530.00 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $532.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.85 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $9.97. 713,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $194,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,001.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

